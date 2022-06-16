Exclusive! Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se actress Nidhi Vikram all set to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We have an update about Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We have exclusively learnt Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se actress Nidhi Vikram, who played the show of Sunanda Tripathi in the Zee TV show, she will soon be making a smashing entry in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein.

She will play the mother of Preeti Choudhary's character. Reportedly, Nidhi's entry in the show will bring a lot of changes, either positive or negative.

Talking about the show, Revati and Armaan’s plan is revealed. They trapped Preesha in their evil game with no way for her to escape. Revati had called Armaan to Delhi and offered him a deal to get Preesha back into his life. From Armaan’s comeback into Preesha’s life to Revati’s arrest and Malti pretending to help Preesha but taking away her baby later, everything was planned and executed by Revati and Armaan. Revati was the mastermind behind everything.

Will Preesha let Armaan take Rudraksh’s place in her life?

