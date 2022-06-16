Exclusive! Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se actress Nidhi Vikram all set to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

We have exclusively learnt Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se actress Nidhi Vikram, who played the show of Sunanda Tripathi in the Zee TV show, she will soon be making a smashing entry in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:50
Nidhi Vikram

MUMBAI:

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil Plans! Revati and Armaan’s game, perfect execution

We have exclusively learnt Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se actress Nidhi Vikram, who played the show of Sunanda Tripathi in the Zee TV show, she will soon be making a smashing entry in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein.

She will play the mother of Preeti Choudhary's character. Reportedly, Nidhi's entry in the show will bring a lot of changes, either positive or negative.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away

Talking about the show, Revati and Armaan’s plan is revealed. They trapped Preesha in their evil game with no way for her to escape. Revati had called Armaan to Delhi and offered him a deal to get Preesha back into his life. From Armaan’s comeback into Preesha’s life to Revati’s arrest and Malti pretending to help Preesha but taking away her baby later, everything was planned and executed by Revati and Armaan. Revati was the mastermind behind everything.

Will Preesha let Armaan take Rudraksh’s place in her life?

Are you excited for Nidhi's entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

nidhi vikram Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se Zee TV Zee 5 Yeh Hai Chahatein Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Star Plus Disney+ Hotstar Rudraksh Preesha
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:50

