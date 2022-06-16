Exclusive! Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se fame actress Nidhi Vikram is all set to enter in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We have an update about Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We have exclusively learnt Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se fame actress Nidhi Vikram who played the show of Sunanda Tripathi in Zee TV's show, now she will soon be making a smashing entry in the Star Plus' show - Yeh Hai Chahatein.

She would be acting as the mother to actress Preeti Choudhary. Reportedly, Nidhi's entry in the show will bring a lot changes in the show either positive or negative, which is yet to be announced.

Talking about the show, Revati and Armaan’s plan is revealed as to how they trapped Preesha in their evil game with no way for her to escape. It is revealed that Revati had called Armaan to Delhi and offered a deal to get Preesha back into his life. Everything from Armaan’s comeback into Preesha’s life, to Revati’s arrest, to Malti pretending to help Preesha, but taking away her baby later, was planned and executed by Revati and Armaan while Revati was the mastermind behind everything.

