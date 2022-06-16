Exclusive! Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se fame actress Nidhi Vikram is all set to enter in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

We have exclusively learnt Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se fame actress Nidhi Vikram who played the show of Sunanda Tripathi in Zee TV's show, now she will soon be making a smashing entry in the Star Plus' show - Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Nidhi Vikram

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil Plans! Revati and Armaan’s game, perfect execution

She would be acting as the mother to actress Preeti Choudhary. Reportedly, Nidhi's entry in the show will bring a lot changes in the show either positive or negative, which is yet to be announced.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away

Talking about the show, Revati and Armaan’s plan is revealed as to how they trapped Preesha in their evil game with no way for her to escape. It is revealed that Revati had called Armaan to Delhi and offered a deal to get Preesha back into his life. Everything from Armaan’s comeback into Preesha’s life, to Revati’s arrest, to Malti pretending to help Preesha, but taking away her baby later, was planned and executed by Revati and Armaan while Revati was the mastermind behind everything.

Will Preesha let Armaan take Rudraksh’s place in her life?

So are you excited for her entry in this show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

