Exclusive! Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha fame Tanishq Seth roped in for Dangal TV's Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein

Dangal TV is all set to bring a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein produced by Pintoo Guha and Rupali Guha under their banner Film Farm India.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actor Mohammad Iqbal being roped in for the show.

The show will also star Megha Ray and Karam Rajpal in the lead roles.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Tanishq Seth has also bagged the show.

Details about Tanishq's role in the show are yet to be revealed.

Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein also stars actors like Hemaakshi Ujjain, Ketaki Kadam, Udit Shukla, Sudesh Berry, Urvashi Upadhyay, Meena Mir, and Diksha Dhami.

The show is all set to go on air from today onwards.

Film Farm has produced many hit shows like Uttaran, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, among others.

Tanishq is known for her performance in shows like Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha.

