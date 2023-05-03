Exclusive! ‘Aapla Maanus’ Shiv Thakare talks in detail about the kind of woman he wants in his life and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has expressed his love for the fans who always backed him up with their support. He got candid in a recent chat with us.

Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with him and he had some candid replies to our questions and we had to share it with you!

1. We had gotten in touch with your mother and she said that Shiv will only be with the girl who I like too. So we wondering if you would be getting into an arranged marriage?

My entire market is put down. There are so many good girls all over India. There are some things my mom wouldn’t understand but her heart is in the right place. Love can happen anywhere; Amravati, Rajasthan, Nagpur, anywhere in India. I like traditional Indian girls. I will try to convince my mother.

Apart from this, Shiv has maintained that he is very grateful for all the love he has received and is filled with gratitude for all the support bestowed on him.

