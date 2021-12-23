EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi looks better with Neil, fans call them NiRohi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, The Goenkas enjoy the good news in their style and the whole family dances along with the Birlas. Akshara, Aarohi and others are dancing and celebrating when Akshara bumps into Abhimanyu. Mahima offers a job to Akshara at the hospital. Abhimanyu asks her to refuse it. What will Akshara do now?

Previously, Harshvardhan receives a call from the ministry that an eminent Minister wishes to do his surgery in his hospital on the same day of the wedding. He decides that Anand must do the surgery and reveals that he has a plan to convince Goenkas. Without revealing the truth he asks Manjari to convince them to postpone the wedding.

Manjari goes to the Goenka's and reveals that they would need to postpone the wedding due to some issues, to which Dadi asks her whether they are interested in getting Aarohi married to Abhi or not? If not then they must clear it right away before it breaks Aarohi's heart again. What will be Manjari's answer to this?

In the upcoming episode, A source close to the show revealed that eventually, Aarohi will have a track with Neil and not Abhimanyu in the show. The Goenka sisters would be a part of the Birlas family but Aarohi wouldn't marry Abhi. Fans have already started rooting for Neil and Aaru's nokjhok and named them as NiRohi. Well, we can't wait to see this track coming soon.

