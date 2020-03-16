EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi Nanda to ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Aarohi Handa will be playing a positive character and the viewers will see some connection between her and Rudraksh's character.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 14:49
Aarohi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how every show makes sure to introduce new characters for various tracks to spice up the drama. 

While some actors play special cameos, some are there for a long time playing continuity roles in the ongoing story. 

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of them that is gearing up for a new entry.

The show which stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles is working wonders on the small screens.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is running successfully for more than 2 years and the show has witnessed several entries and exits.

ALSO READ: HIGH DRAMA: Rudra and Preesha plan to throw Dev’s body in a LAKE; Revati sees them as the PRIME SUSPECT in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein!

And now, Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for a new entry in the show.

Actress Aarohi Nanda will soon be making an entry in the show. 

The actress will be playing a positive character and the viewers will see some connection between her and Rudraksh's character. 

It seems Aarohi's entry will bring a huge twist to the story. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein also stars Indira Krishnan, Krish Chugh, Sidharth Shivpuri, Mallika Nayak, Poorva Gokhale, and Yajuvendra Singh, among others. 

The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oops! Ruhi talks to Revati about Dev, Preesha comes to control the situation


 

Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Indira Krishnan Krish Chugh Sidharth Shivpuri Mallika Nayak Poorva Gokhale Yajuvendra Singh Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Aarohi Handa
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 14:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Shocking! Savita informs Rohit that Maya is holding Shreya’s daughter
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan opens up on his excitement for his best friend Mika Singh's Swayamvar, shares how his friendship with the Mauja Hi Mauja singer bloomed and much more
MUMBAI: Shaan is one such singer in our Indian music industry who doesn't need any introduction. The singer-actor has...
Anupamaa: Kudos! Mamaji goes against Leela, supports Anupamaa to marry Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Everyone claps for Anupamaa and Anuj, and Baa and Vanraj are green with envy in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes.  Its gripping storyline and contemporary...
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making streaming debut
MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going...
Kaamna: Exciting! Yatho feels happy as Sakshi returns back to Manav
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamna is all set for high voltage drama with Sakshi leaving Manav's house. The show is...
Recent Stories
Keerthy
Keerthy Suresh kickstarts promotions for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'
Latest Video