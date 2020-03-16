EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi Nanda to ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how every show makes sure to introduce new characters for various tracks to spice up the drama.

While some actors play special cameos, some are there for a long time playing continuity roles in the ongoing story.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of them that is gearing up for a new entry.

The show which stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles is working wonders on the small screens.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is running successfully for more than 2 years and the show has witnessed several entries and exits.

And now, Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for a new entry in the show.

Actress Aarohi Nanda will soon be making an entry in the show.

The actress will be playing a positive character and the viewers will see some connection between her and Rudraksh's character.

It seems Aarohi's entry will bring a huge twist to the story.

Yeh Hai Chahatein also stars Indira Krishnan, Krish Chugh, Sidharth Shivpuri, Mallika Nayak, Poorva Gokhale, and Yajuvendra Singh, among others.

The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

