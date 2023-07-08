EXCLUSIVE! Aarya Bhatta on bagging the role of Shantanu in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The makers wanted me to do this role as they wanted the character to say a lot without saying anything which was a very big compliment for me as an actor

MUMBAI: Aarya Bhatta is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The talented actor is portraying the role of Shantanu Bhosle in the popular drama series.

Shantanu is Ishaan aka Shakti Arora's father in the show.

Ever since the leap has happened, the show has witnessed many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Aarya is seen as a very suave, emotional and soft-hearted man.

Well, Aarya's performance is being loved by the viewers and they are already in love with his character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aarya who spoke about the show, his experience and much more.

What were your thoughts when you were offered the role of Shantanu in the show?

The credit goes to the show's previous creative director Siddharth Vankar. But he is not on the show. I really get apprehensive as television shows are very women-centric. When I was told that I am being offered the role of hero's father, I was like, ''What does a hero's father do in a show?'' Prashant who is the casting head of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment called me and briefed me about my role. I am playing a positive role and it is a very controlled character. I am not scared of doing such roles but I really get excited for such characters as they are very difficult to perform. But the question is if this character has some scope to perform or not in the future track. I look at how my character contributes to a particular scene or a situation.

I was given a complete brief about my character. I was told that Shantanu and Isha would be having a parallel love story. When I heard all of this, I got really excited. Television is never a bound script, it all depends on how the track works. I gave a nod after hearing this.

I have known the show's producer Rajesh Ram Singh for a very long time but we haven't worked together. When I spoke to him, he asked me to take up this character as it will definitely prove to be a huge hit, so, I agreed for it.

I must say that I am extremely glad that I took this character. After Imlie, from January 2022 till I bagged this show, I was away from television. I was busy with web shows.

The viewers have seen how Shantanu's character is. He expresses more with his eyes rather than words. How challenging is this it to play this role?

I think its extremely challenging to play. I had previously done a show in the year 2006 where I played a similar kind of a character who used to speak very less. Siddharth and Rajesh told me that the reason they want me to do this character was that they want the character to say a lot without saying anything. It was a big compliment for me as an actor. I am thankful to them for thinking like that. Of course, the channel as well, the person who is heading the show, he also wanted to know why there is a delay of me coming on board for this show. The delay was happening as we were sorting out on the number of days I would be working for the show. Now that I am on set, I look forward to shooting for the show everyday.

Well said, Aarya!

