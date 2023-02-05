Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USP of the show is the supporting cast who does such fantastic job that enhances the performances of the rest of the actors.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellyhchakkar Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the star cast not getting along and what is the factor that is keeping the show number one.

There has been news that on the sets of Anupama there are two groups and the star cast doesn’t get along with each other?

There is nothing like that, it’s a number one show and all eyes are on the show. We all love each other so much and we work as a family and this is also one of the reasons why it is number one as the of – screen emotions is real and if even if we have some disagreements we will solve it; it’s like a family. We spend almost the full day on sets on a daily basis. It's obvious that we will have differences but we sort it out. People will always want to see the negative things and not the positive things that are happening and no one on our sets focus on negativity everyone is very positive.

The fans have loved the show and the show has always been number one, what do you have to say about it?

Actors at Anupama do not see the TRP ratings, we work with a lot of dedication and hard work and touch wood everyone’s bonding is so good that when we are shooting for a scene the other actor will encourage each other to shoot better and everyone takes the advice in a positive way.

Everyone is so good at their work that there is no way you can look bad; you have to be on your toes all the time as everyone is so good. There is no competition, it's like motivation and everyone pushes each other to do better and there is no seniority or juniority in it. Everyone is free to help each other and it’s the team spirit that keeps the show going on at number one.

Well, there is no doubt that the stars of Anupama get along with each other well and that one can see in the BTS videos that the stars share.

