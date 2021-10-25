EXCLUSIVE! Aashish Singh BAGS Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's Kaamna on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows currently like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Sony TV. The show is titled Kaamna with Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma in lead roles.

TellyChakkar exclusively learnt that Sanak: Bhagyalakshmi fame Aashish Singh has been roped in for the show in a pivotal role as Ansh. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Sony TV has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, India's Best Dancer, the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

