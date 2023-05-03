Exclusive! Aashvi Bisht roped in for Naagin 6

MUMBAI :Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television and currently season 6 of the show is going on. Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role in it, and she got the show after Bigg Boss 15 got over. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the entertainment world and here's an exclusive news about Naagin 6.

Aashvi Bisht has been roped in to star in Naagin 6. She will be seen playing the role of Laddu. It will be interesting to see what twists and turns Aashvi's character will get in the show.

Naagin 6 was the talk of the town when it was launched as Tejasswi Prakash who was still in Bigg Boss house was roped in for it. Soon, after Bigg Boss got over Tejasswi started shooting for Naagin 6 and the announcement of her casting was made during the finale of Bigg Boss 15.

There were reports that it might go off air, but it is still being aired and new actors are joining the cast.

