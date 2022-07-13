Exclusive! Abeer Singh Godhwani aka Inspector Vijay Shukla returns back to Naagin 6?

His police team might be able to give security to the Pratha, Rishabh, Gujral family and to the Team of Ek Villain returns.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 12:39
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! The Team of Ek Villain Returns to grace on the sets?

As earlier reported, exclusively learnt from our sources that in the future storyline we will see that a serial killer who will be any random guy, shown in the show, would make his all efforts to kill someone during the special screening of Ek Villain returns in the show.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Serial Killer to kill everyone, how will Pratha tackle this?

But now we have an update from the show that actor Abeer Singh Godhwani aka Inspector Vijay Shukla who is Mehek’s love interest has returned back to the sets. Supposedly, he might play a pivotal in the upcoming track to arrest the serial killer who will plot his plans on the screening of Ek Villain returns in the show. His police team might be able to give security to the Pratha, Rishabh, Gujral family and to the Team of Ek Villain returns.

How excited are you for the upcoming track?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. l

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki TellyChakkar
