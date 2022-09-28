EXCLUSIVE! Abha Jaiswal shares her excitement about being a part of the next season of Bigg Boss, says, she is a very big fan and has been following the show for years now

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away and the excitement among the fans is way too much this time.

The makers have left no stone unturned to make sure that every season is different and even more entertaining than the previous one.

Salman Khan is back as a host once and the ardent fans can't keep calm for the show to begin.

Well, as there are several fans across the globe who are ardent followers of Bigg Boss, Abha Jaiswal is one of them.

Abha is the associate of Nivedita Basu who is the content head and business alliance, Atrangii TV. The stunning beauty is a very big fan of Bigg Boss and has been following the show for several years.

Just like many well-known celebrities, Abha too is very keen on becoming a part of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abha who spilt beans on her participation and much more.

Talking about her excitement for season 16 of Bigg Boss and her participation in this one, Abha said, "I am really very excited about this season. I wanted to participate in this season and hoped that I might get a chance to be a part of it but I was a bit late. However, I am hoping to see myself in the next season. So, I am equally excited for the next season."

Revealing the reason for participating in this show, Abha said, "I am a very big fan of this show. I am following this show ever since season 4 when Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner. I am thinking about participating in this show. I have been trying my best to get into this show. Let's see how successful I will be."

Spilling beans on preparations for the show, she said, "There are no preparations as such which I am doing for this show. I just want to present the real me in the show. I have started with my Youtube channel for this season where I will be reviewing the episodes. I have already posted many videos related to Bigg Boss on my channel."

Lastly, revealing her excitement about meeting Salman Khan during the show, Abha said, "Oh My God, I can't explain that feeling. That will be a very natural reaction. I can't explain it in words. I am just hoping that Salman Khan should only be the host for the next season."

Well, Abha is all prepared to be a part of Bigg Boss and we all are now eagerly waiting to see her in the show next year.

