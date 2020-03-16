Exclusive! Abhay fame Utpal Dashora roped in for Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry as we learnt that Abhay fame Utpal Dashora roped in for Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

The detail regarding his role is not yet revealed but supposedly his role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has had a great fan following since the beginning.

Wagle Ki Duniya stars Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles.

The popular show also has actors like Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi, Anju Jhadav, Deepak Pareek, Mansi Joshi, and Amit Soni among others.

The light-hearted comedy-drama series has managed to garner rave reviews from fans for its interesting storyline.

