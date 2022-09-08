EXCLUSIVE! Abhianshu Vohra to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show.

Well, the show is just a few months old and it has been garnering huge praises from the fans.

And now, after months of its launch, the show is gearing up for a new entry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Abhianshu Vohra is roped in for the show.

Abhianshu will be seen as Parvati Sehgal aka Manini's brother in the show.

The actor is known for his performances in shows like Chhoti Sadaarrni and Manohar Kahaniya.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

