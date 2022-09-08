EXCLUSIVE! Abhianshu Vohra to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery

Abhianshu will be seen as Parvati Sehgal aka Manini's brother in the show. The actor is known for his performances in shows like Chhoti Sadaarrni and Manohar Kahaniya. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 20:46
EXCLUSIVE! Abhianshu Vohra to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. 

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles. 

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

Well, the show is just a few months old and it has been garnering huge praises from the fans. 

And now, after months of its launch, the show is gearing up for a new entry. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Abhianshu Vohra is roped in for the show. 

Abhianshu will be seen as Parvati Sehgal aka Manini's brother in the show. 

The actor is known for his performances in shows like Chhoti Sadaarrni and Manohar Kahaniya. 

How excited are you for Abhianshu's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ASO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 20:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Confusion! Ginni shocked to see Simran at Aditya’s house, finally comes to a conclusion
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
EXCLUSIVE! Nimisha Vakharia to enter Star Plus' show Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.We have as always been at the forefront of giving you...
Ajooni: Upcoming Twist! Ajooni reveals her motive to marry Rajveer
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
MUMBAI: Pradeep Patwardhan, who was a well-known Marathi actor, is no more. He passed away on Tuesday around 7-8 am at...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhianshu Vohra to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  Star Plus recently...
Adorable! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi give us a romantic vibe, symbolise love like Radha-Krishna | Deets inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of...
Recent Stories
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Latest Video