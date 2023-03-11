Exclusive! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read to know

In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending. The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 00:56
Abhimanyu

MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending. 

Also read - Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

The two are considered as the most iconic on screen pair of television and they have a crazy fan following.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reveals his favourite AbhiRa scene from the show.

Harshad Chopda here shares that they (Pranali Rathod as well) try their level best to do something out of the box and unique, so that it reaches out of a wide mass of people. They put immense efforts into all the scenes, to be able to give justice to the characters and the show.

Also read - Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod; actress deletes his photos from social media

He further reveals that all the scenes have a special place in his heart, especially the 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar' dance sequence and the scenes where the songs of 'Sanam' were used, to beautify the sequence of the storyline even more.

Indeed, fans are going to miss their favourite on-screen characters a lot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 00:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read to know
MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of...
Exclusive! Here's a message to all the AbhiRa fans from our very own Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod
MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses
MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of...
Exclusive! AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have this to say to the upcoming generation on the show, read to know
MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of...
OTT Updates! Jawan release on Netflix, The Archies song release announcement, Ghost OTT release and much more, read to know more
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
OMG! Sushmita Sen reveals how she suffered a heart attack after 6 months of all-clear check-up
MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen was getting biannual checkups every year before she got a heart attack earlier this year....
Recent Stories
Sushmita
OMG! Sushmita Sen reveals how she suffered a heart attack after 6 months of all-clear check-up
Latest Video
Related Stories
AbhiRa
Exclusive! Here's a message to all the AbhiRa fans from our very own Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod
Harshad
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses
AbhiRa
Exclusive! AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have this to say to the upcoming generation on the show, read to know
Mahesh
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
Rupali
Must-Read! THESE are the two highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now! Read to Find Out!