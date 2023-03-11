Exclusive! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read to know

MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reveals his favourite AbhiRa scene from the show.

Harshad Chopda here shares that they (Pranali Rathod as well) try their level best to do something out of the box and unique, so that it reaches out of a wide mass of people. They put immense efforts into all the scenes, to be able to give justice to the characters and the show.

He further reveals that all the scenes have a special place in his heart, especially the 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar' dance sequence and the scenes where the songs of 'Sanam' were used, to beautify the sequence of the storyline even more.

Indeed, fans are going to miss their favourite on-screen characters a lot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


