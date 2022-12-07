EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu begins his treatment to heal his injured hand after Aarohi's major medical mistake

At the hospital, we see how Aarohi mistakes the injection and puts the kid's life in danger, Abhimanyu is held responsible. Aarohi realises her mistake and opens up to Akshara about it, will they stop Aarohi's promotion? 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:17
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

Everyone is shocked by Manjari's divorce decision for Harshvardhan. At the breakfast table, Abhi apologises to everyone. Later, he asks Rohan to schedule an MRI Test for him as he gets suspicious about his hand and tells him not to tell anyone. Abhi goes for the test while Akshu is finding him to have medicines. At home, they mention Interns to get promoted and seeing Aarohi's name she gets excited and gives the news to Aaru. 

On the other hand, Abhimanyu is diagnosed with a disability in his dominant right hand and this has become a dead-end for his career. Therefore, when the selection of Birla Hospital's CEO is on the head, the twist in the tale comes as Abhimanyu chooses the next CEO. The names on the list for CEO are Parth and Neil and shockingly Abhimanyu will choose Neil, leaving everyone stressed.

The reports for Abhi's injury arrive and he decides to take matters into his hand and he begins with the treatment as he doesn't want anyone to put a finger on his professional abilities. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

