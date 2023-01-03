Exclusive! Is Abhimanyu getting married to Aarohi justified? Check out what netizens have to say about it

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.

The current track is about Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding and the audience reaction to the track is pretty loud as netizens are very vocal with what they think about the show now.

A lot has happened till now on the show. From Akshara and Abhimanyu’s constant troubles to Neil’s death to Akshara leaving the house and now this. Earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was trending on Twitter as fans of the show wanted the writers to come up with something better because the viewers are losing interest.

The comments were all about how writers have run out of ideas and how the show has lost it’s magic. However, it seems that this time, audience has become the most vocal till now as they definitely don’t support the currect track of the show with Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding plans. Some even speculated that the show is going the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ way where the audience were not happy seeing Virat getting married to Pakhi as she was earlier married to Virat’s elder brother Samrat.

Tellychakkar asked netizens what they think about the current track. Check out the responses:

Tell us what do you think about the current track of the show?

