EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu to go on his knees of Akshara in their Jaimala Ceremony

Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Neil asks Abhi that will he change after the wedding to which Abhimanyu assures him that their love will never change. While Abhi lies down Kairav comes to meet him and advises him to always support his sister and help her bond with his family members. He reveals that he will advise Akshara as well. Abhimanyu assures him that he will always be there and try his best to keep her happy.

The two men come back to where Akshara is sitting and at first, she misunderstands them for Abhi later she rushes for help and ends up hiding in a corner from them. On the next day, Aarohi rushes to Abhimanyu and reveals that Akshara is nowhere to be found. Abhi and Aaru begin to search for her. Where did she hide?

Mahima and Mimi end up in a fight that they weren't right in troubling Akshara for their ritual to which Mahima asks them to decide how they want the wedding to be modern or traditional. As the argument escalates, Mahima announces to cancel the function itself. What will happen now? Will they find Akshu or cancel the Haldi?

Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, you wouldn't want to miss out on his look for the wedding. The dapper dons a white Rajwadi sherwani with pastel kalgi. He looks nothing better than a prince charming in the attire. We can't wait to see what is Akshara going to wear and how grand would their wedding turn in the show. 

Well, now we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. 

In the upcoming episode, While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

What will happen now?

