EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on his changing equation with Ram after Sara's arrival in Vikrant's life: He might lose Ram and Sara at once after the truth is revealed

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly seeing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's lives have changed forever post the 5-year leap in the show.

Priya served her two-year term in the jail and was in Pune settled with her daughter Pihu while Ram focused on his business and again dedicated his entire life only to his family.

And now, the makers have added many new tracks which have again brought Ram and Priya face to face.

Vikrant and Sara's love track has proved to be quite interesting for the viewers.

The track ahead will see Vikrant and Sara getting engaged and a lot of dhamaka awaits them before the duo starts their new life ahead.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav Kapoor who plays the role of Vikrant in the show.

Abhinav spoke at length about his character, the love track of Sara and Vikrant and much more.

Firstly, Abhinav spoke about his experience of working with Alefia Kapadia. “Alefia and I share a great bond. She is a very talented actress and I always look forward to performing scenes with her. She is a fantastic actress and a very good person to be around. Her energy on the set is superb and it motivates me to go to work every day and perform. I feel amazing to have a co-star like her.''

Talking about how the track is focusing entirely on Vikrant and Sara, Abhinav said, ''It always feels great when you are the centre of attention. That's when you get to prove yourself as an actor and also explore a lot. I always knew that my track would come and that day has finally arrived. I have full trust in the makers and also this is my 10th show with Balaji Telefilms. I have always had a great experience. Ekta Kapoor is a gem of a person and she knows how to treat her actors.''

Talking about how Ram and Vikrant's friendship is at stake with Sara coming into the picture, he said, ''Vikrant will never go against Ram whenever he comes to know the truth behind Shivina's death. Vikrant is still not aware that Ishaan pushed Shivina and Priya took all the blame on her. There are chances he might lose Ram and Sara at once when the truth is out.''

Lastly, shedding some light on how the truth will be unveiled, the handsome hunk said, ''I have no idea as to when Vikrant will come to know the entire truth. He might know it before the engagement, after marriage, or maybe after Vikrant and Sara are together. Anything is possible.''

Well, Abhinav has spilled some interesting beans on the show's upcoming track and we can't wait for it.

