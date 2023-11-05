EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 getting an EXTENSION, shares his plans on what he is up to after wrapping up the shoot and much more

Abhinav Kapoor who plays the role of Vikrant opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 getting an extension and much more.
Abhinav Kapoor

MUMBAI :The news about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 wrapping up came as a huge shocker for the diehard fans.

The show that was successfully running for a long time has finally reached its end.

There were several rumours over the months that the show will be soon ending but now, finally, the day has come when Bade Achhe will bid adieu to the fans.

However, a few days after the news about the show wrapping up, there came up another news that the show has got an extension. The news further read that the actors were once again called back to the sets to shoot for the show.

This has left the fans jumping with joy. To dig into more details about the same, TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav Kapoor who played the pivotal role of Vikrant in the show.

Shedding some light on the same, Abhinav said, "I am not aware of any of this as I have already wrapped up the shoot."

He further added, "Even if the show gets an extension, I won't be able to resume the shoot as I have already planned a trek to Himachal which will last for 20 to 25 days. I have a whole team ready with me who will accompany me. I'll be making some vlogs as well. I had planned this well in advance and all the preparations are done. I need to give myself this time before I kickstart with another project."

Abhinav revealed that the team has already shot for the last scene and if at all there are chances of the show getting an extension then the makers will have filler episodes.

While it is not possible for Abhinav to rejoin the shoot, he said that if there is a need for his character to be in the show, he will adjust something and get back to shooting.

The actor also revealed that he was busy prepping for his trek after wrapping up the shoot so he didn't get time to interact with his co-actors regarding this.

Well, only time will tell if Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be wrapped up or will get an extension.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 getting an EXTENSION, shares his plans on what he is up to after wrapping up the shoot and much more
