EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on his childhood friends, reveals BALH 2 co-star Ajay Nagrath is his classmate, and talks about striking a balance between work and family

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has already become an audience favourite.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the popular show's second season with a fresh star cast, and the engaging storyline is leaving viewers hooked to the screens.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have teamed after several years for this amazing show.

Well, apart from Disha and Nakuul, the show has an amazing bunch of actors. The audiences are loving their stellar performances.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Utkarsh Gupta opens up on his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, talks about his bond with Naagin 5 star cast, says "They are people with different vibes but lots of positivity"

Ajay Nagrath, Anjum Fakih, Shubhaavi Choksey, Abhinav Kapoor, and Alefia Kapadia among others play pivotal roles.

Abhinav is a popular face of television, and we have seen him proving his mettle in several TV shows.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vikrant in the show, who is Ram's best friend and a gynaecologist by profession.

Fans are loving Abhinav's amazing performance and his on-screen bonding with Nakuul aka Ram.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav, who spoke at length about his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

Friends for life...

Param Singh is my childhood best friend in real life. We have been friends since the age of 10. Both of us stay in neighbouring buildings. We grew up together. He is one of my closest friends. I have one more best friend, Rahul Lalwani. have two more friends from my school and college; one is Rohan and another one is Pratik. These are a few of my friends with whom I have a great bond and will be connected to them forever. It is a very different feeling if your childhood friends are still friends with you.

Bond with Ajay Nagrath...

Not many are aware that I and Ajay are classmates. We were in the same school as well. He is acting since childhood so we all used to look up to him and his work. We also aspired to act. I was quite inclined towards acting since childhood. Both of us used to take part in the same dramas, competitions, and all the events. Our camaraderie dates back to childhood. We both are very close to each other.

It is great fun as we all are working together. There's the reason our on-screen camaraderie comes out great as we are already great friends in real life too.

I didn't know that even Ajay is doing this show. He met me at our first reading session. We both saw each other and got up and gave each other a bear hug. I think we met each other after 10 years. It was a great feeling to meet each other. I feel great working with him. We are like brothers. There is a different level of understanding and there's no hassle.

Balance between work and family...

It's almost 20 years since I have been working in daily soaps. I have developed a habit and this has become a routine. I wake up at 5.30 AM, work out, and head out for shoots. I am at the set for 10 to 12 hours and then head back home. That's how my routine has been for years now. I have adjusted to this. Every actor who shoots for a daily soap gets approximate 4 to 5 days a month to relax. I spend time with my family and friends during that time. Sometimes, I wrap up my shoot early so I get extra time. One always has to put extra effort if you want to do something extraordinary in life. Even my family members are proud when they see my achievements.

Well said, Abhinav!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: BIG TWIST! Priya and Ram have a face-off