EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on his FITNESS routine, shares how he manages to stay in shape amid the hectic shooting of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

He is playing the role of Vikrant who is Ram's best friend in the show.

Abhinav's character has changed a lot and it is constantly evolving as the show's story is progressing.

We have seen how Vikrant has always been on Ram's side through all the difficult times.

The current track focuses on Ram's father's death investigation which is conducted by Krish Dixit.

A lot of shocking revelations are set to happen in the show soon which will take the viewers by surprise.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about his work and much more.

How do you manage to keep yourself fit amid the hectic shooting schedule?

I wake up a bit early around 5 to 5.30 am every day. No matter what, even if I have 5 hours of the day, it's enough for me. I start my day with my workout. I do cardio followed by weight training. My fitness trainer comes to the gym. We start our day by working out for 1 and a half or two hours. Because that's our source of energy and motivation. This keeps us going through the day. Fitness is a religion for me. I believe a fit body is also a fit mind. No matter how hectic my schedule is, I never skip my workout session. I make sure I eat the right food and don't cheat on my diet. I eat healthy food the entire day.

A lot of celebration tracks are constantly shot for the show. How difficult does it get to shoot wearing heavy costumes during this scorching heat?

It does look very appealing to us all decked up in beautiful attires but it's very difficult to shoot. It's too hot these days. But, there is not even a moment we felt exhausted as working with the show and the production is really amazing. People here are so lovely. I am blessed to have such an amazing team. Times fly within a blink of an eye.

How has been the experience with the show's star cast so far?

Everyone is just too amazing. The show also has many senior actors who have done so much work. We really enjoy shooting together. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started some 6 to 7 months back, however, I have never heard any negative rumours about our team. Everyone enjoys each other's company. No one has ever had any sour moments on the set. Everyone belongs to good family background and are well-educated people.

