EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Vikrant's involvement in the current investigation track in BALH 2, shares insights about his individual track, says that might happen soon and much more

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is portraying the role of Vikrant who is Ram's best friend in the show.

Abhinav's character has changed big time and it is constantly evolving as the show's story is progressing.

We have seen how Vikrant has always been on Ram's side through all the difficult times.

The current track focuses on Ram's father's death investigation which is conducted by Krish Dixit.

A lot of shocking revelations are set to happen in the show soon which will take the viewers by surprise.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about the current plot of the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Priya comes to know about Varun’s involvement

How much will Vikrant be involved in helping Ram during this investigation track?

Yes, Ram's friends, especially Vikrant will definitely be involved in this investigation case. Ra doesn't have his family as his parents passed away years ago. So, his friends are someone whom he always relies on. Of course, he has his step-mom and step-siblings but his friends are always there for him. Vikrant, Aditya and Ram's bond is extremely strong. The viewers have seen so many good scenes between the trio. Ram's friends will play a very pivotal role.

Don't you think Ram doesn't take his friends' advice seriously when it comes to his family?

Yes, he doesn't take our advice or listen to us. But when it comes to his family, any person will get emotional. A lot of things are involved when it comes to family matters. Ram is a complete family man. His family is everything to him. He gives extra levy to them and I don't think there is anything wrong with that. Ram is not listening to his friends for now, but someday, his friend will prove to him that they were right. It will take some time but eventually, the truth will be unveiled soon in front of him. His friends will keep supporting him but it will take some time for him to see the reality. Ram will eventually listen to his friends as he knows that they can never do anything wrong.

The viewers are wanting to see Vikrant's individual track. What is your take on this?

We were promised by the makers that we all will get our individual tracks sooner or later. Some of it has already happened and there are some which might happen anytime in future. But right now, the focus is on Ram and Priya, especially, the investigation track. Once that eases out, our characters' individual tracks will also open up. I have full trust in the writers, so I don't question them much about it. There are times when things get delayed. It's all about patience. I have worked in the industry for several years now. I won't take any projects randomly. With Vikrant's character, there is a lot to showcase. It will surely be shown in future tracks.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: So Sexy! Aanchal Khurana looks drop-dead gorgeous in one-shoulder dresses