EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor reunites with Kasauti Zindagi Kay co-star Cezanne Khan, says, "I was thrilled to shoot with him after ages, he is like an elder brother to me"

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is playing a pivotal role of Vikrant.

The actor is seen as Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta's best friend.

Abhinav is currently paired opposite Alefia Kapadia in the show who portrays the role of Sara Sood.

Well, Abhinav is being loved by the viewers for his amazing performance in the show.

This is not the first time Abhinav has proved his mettle in acting with his performances.

The actor has been a part of several TV shows over the years.

Abhinav's breakthrough came with Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay where he gained household popularity.

Not many are aware that Abhinav played Cezanne Khan aka Anurag Basu's son in the show.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay is one of the most iconic shows of the small screens.

Well, after several years, Abhinav and Cezanne have reunited and it is making a lot of people nostalgic.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about reuniting with Cezanne after ages and also reminisced some good memories.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out

What was your reaction when you got to know that you will be shooting with Cezanne Khan after ages?

I was very excited and thrilled when I got to know. I did my debut show with him. He was always a role model for me and I have always seen him as a hero. I have keenly observed his work. He was extremely nice to me and like an elder brother to me. Cezanne took care of me like a family, he used to share his tiffin with me, teach me acting and everything about the work. Being my debut show, I was a bit nervous, he treated me like a younger brother. I have a lot of respect for him.

How was it to reunite with your co-star once again after years?

It has been really amazing to reunite with him. He wasn't there in India for a long time. Cezanne was settled in the USA for some years. Again he came back and made a comeback in shows. I used to always remember him. We have stayed nearby for years but we never met. We also never bumped into each other at any events, gatherings and parties. I was very happy to meet him after years.

Any fond memories of your Kasauti days you would love to share?

All memories and the moments that I have lived with him during the Kasauti Zindagi Kya days have been really memorable. The way he used to come and explain certain things sweetly was really memorable. He has always shared his dabba with me as he was quite a foodie. I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for me which will never change. He is a great human being and every memory that I have with him is very special.

Well said, Abhinav!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date