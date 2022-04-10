EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on shooting with Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: She is a lovely girl and extremely talented, it is always fun to work with her as she brings lots of positivity on the set

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Kapoor is making everyone go gaga with his stellar performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is portraying the character of Vikrant in the show who is Ram's best friend.

Abhinav is paired opposite Alefia Kapadia aka Sara in the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently witnessed Vikrant and Sara's wedding.

The viewers are seeing lots of changes in Vikrant's character ever since he got married.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about his character and much more.

How has been your experience with child actor Aarohi Kumawat who plays Pihu?

She is a very lovely girl and extremely energetic. I really like the fact that she tries to byheart her lines nicely even at such a young age. She is very obedient and always greets everyone on the set and also respects everyone. Aarohi is a bundle full of happiness who spreads joy on the set. We all have fun with her on the set. I love pulling her cheeks whenever she is around me.

Is it challenging to shoot with a child actor?

It is definitely challenging to shoot with a child actor. I'll be lying if I say that it is an easygoing process. She is a kid and they have their own set of moods. They also tend to get tired very fast as they are very young. Aarohi has got an opportunity and she is making the most of it. It is very great. If a kid is talented at such a young age and working, it is good for her aptitude and she is getting good exposure. Sometimes they tend to forget lines and there are many more things. But in spite of all this, the way Aarohi works, she is always smiling and also brings happiness to the set. I love working with her and it also motivates me to work. But yes, it is a little time-consuming but that is quite natural when you work with child actors.

Priya hid such a big truth about Pihu from Ram but she had her own justification. But what do you think about it?

Honestly, if I think from Ram's point of view, what Priya did was not right as Ram had all the right to know about his daughter. However, a situation can't be judged from one side. There are always two sides to a story. Priya is also correct from her side and what she had been through. I feel both Ram and Priya are right in their place. We all feel that the bygones are bygones. But whatever happens ahead should be good. The past can't change now. We all want Ram and Priya to forget the past and reunite.

