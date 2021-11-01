EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on Vikrant's journey in BALH 2: My character is yet to be explored in the show, opens up on his bond with Nakuul Mehta, says, "They have become great friends in no time"

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has already become the viewers favourite with just a few episodes.

Ekta Kapoor brings back the popular show's second season with a fresh new star cast and the story.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have collaborated after several years for this amazing show.

Well, apart from Disha and Nakuul, the show has an amazing bunch of actors who are leaving the viewers hooked to the show with their stellar performances.

Ajay Nagrath, Anjum Fakih, Shubhaavi Choksey, Abhinav Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia among others play pivotal roles.

Abhinav is a popular face of television and we have seen him proving his mettle in acting with several TV shows.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vikrant in the show who is Ram's best friend and a gynaecologist by profession.

Fans are loving Abhinav's amazing performance and also his on-screen bonding with Nakuul aka Ram.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke in length about his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

Vikrant's character and its evolution...

I don't think Vikrant's storyline and journey in the show has exactly started yet. It is left to be explored completely. The show has a very big star cast. Ram and Priya are the leads of the show so, their story will see progress first. A show never works on just two people. The viewers will soon witness a focus on Vikrant's track as well. The makers are currently establishing the characters in the show. Vikrant's character is extremely vibrant and very relatable. There are many people who are extremely loyal and honest. But when it comes to Vikrant's character has a little bit of a casanova image. His character is larger than life. He likes to enjoy his life to the fullest.

If not an actor...

I started doing theatre at a very early age of 9 at Nadira Babbar's theatre group Ekjute. But I had always pursued it as a hobby. I always thought that if I didn't succeed in acting, I was interested in Defence as I was a National Champion in Martial Arts. If I wouldn't be an actor, I have a strong feeling that I would have been in Defence because that life inspires me.

Bond with Nakuul Mehta...

Nakuul and I have been seeing each other on TV for several years now. We have been in the industry for a very long time. We didn't know each other and were not friends but knew about each other being in the industry. Though we never worked with each other, we knew about each other. We recognised this about each other on the first day itself. We always had a lot of mutual respect for each other. Both of us loved whatever we have done on-screen in these many years. I am extremely fond of Nakuul's work. I really like how he works. Nakuul is extremely professional. We have now become such good friends in the past few months. We both have lots of fun and gel around well with each other. Mostly, we wind up a scene with one or two takes.

