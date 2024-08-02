Exclusive! Abhira’s one liners are written brilliantly and I enjoy performing every bit of it: Samridhii Shukla on shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles of Armaan and Abhira.

The daily soap is in its fourth generation and the audience cannot have enough of the drama that the show has to offer. Samridhii as Abhira is immensely loved for the way she is portraying her role and her social media handle is loaded with comments about her acting abilities and how talented a personality she is.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Samridhii to know more about what she likes most about her character and the response she is receiving from the audience.

She said, “I was initially nervous and excited. As I started receiving a good response, I started getting a sense of freedom. My character also started resonating with the audience. I understood all of this with the TRP game. The show is also being written in such a way that the audience likes.”

She added, “What I love about the character is that Abhira is not a typical household girl but is someone who gives it back. She is not misbehaved but puts her point of view in front of people and there is nothing wrong and expressing what you feel. She is today's girl.

I also love the way Abhira's lines have been written. Her one liners are written in such a fashion that I also enjoy performing every bit of it. I would like to mention that the credit goes to the writers of the show for making Abhira so loved.”

When asked about her chemistry with Shehzada Dhami Samridhii said, "We both are cordial and professional actors and it shows in the chemistry and that is what matters the most."

Shedding light on creative freedom, Samridhii averred, "Everything is discussed with the director and whatever is right for the show is taken into consideration. I feel blessed to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as I am attracting a lot of comments on my acting talent and how the audience is watching the show because of me. Such feedback makes me happy and I am full of gratitude.”

