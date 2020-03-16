EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek and Sejal have a major confrontation in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal decides to move away from Yohan’s life, Yohan eager to express his love for her

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Yohan and Sejal have begun to come closer as they realise love for each other, while Yohan makes her eat sweets, he realises that some bits are left near her mouth. He tries to tell her but later, he takes his kerchief and cleans it for her. Sejal is slowly melting while he touches her with so much care. When will they confess their love for each other?

Sejal goes to Abhishek's place to get the DNA sample but she doesn't get it as he has already thrown the things away. When she returns, she bumps into Abhishek and asks him about the bandage to which he reveals that he burnt it. He has not kept any proofs for her. He later reveals that tonight he will not spare her.

Yohan plans a birthday surprise for Sejal, Bambad asks Yohan to make a card for her and while writing a card for her, he reveals his feelings but then he gets reminded of the divorce, he tears the card and throws it away. Sejal's parents decide to unite them but Sejal refuses to accept her feelings as she is hesitant that he will never forgive her if he comes to know the truth. Both of them decide to tell the truth to each other and confess their love. Sejal looks absolutely stunning in the red gown, and Yohan is left stunned to see her.

Yohan opens up to Sejal that he had fallen in love in childhood with a girl whom he met just once. Later, her family got succumbed to the terrorist attacks and he couldn't meet her ever, Sejal asks him what was her name and he reveals it was Mahira Mirza. Sejal tries to tell him the truth but fails. Bumba takes Sejal away while Drishti tells Yohan that he should not have told Sejal about his first love. Sejal’s birthday party begins, and during one of the games, Minal makes a bunch of chits and passes them on to Sejal, wherein she had written that the one who wins will kiss the husband. However, Sejal picks the same chit and kisses Yohan, surprising other members of the family.

In the upcoming episode, Sejal will finally get Abhishek's DNA samples and now they will soon have a major confrontation but this time the confrontation shall happen in an unattended building. Has she come to know Abhishek's truth? Will Abhishek kill her?

Also read: LOVEBIRDS! Yohan pampers Sejal, turns her romantic hairstylist for the day in Colors' Spy Bahu

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

