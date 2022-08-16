Exclusive! “Abhishek Bachchan is my favourite co-star and I had a blast in working with him” - Bhanu Uday

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhanu Uday, who essays the character of Shashank Batra and asked him about his favourites where he revealed his favourite person, cuisine, brand etc.

 

BHANU UDAY

MUMBAI: 'Crash Course' is a web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit Arora in lead roles.

The series is about two warring coaching institutes and the consequences of their rivalry on the students who come there to study. A journey of friendship, first love, heartbreak, peer pressure, and the loss of innocence of youth.

The series premiered on the 5th of August on Amazon Prime.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhanu Uday, who essays the character of Shashank Batra and asked him about his favourites where he revealed his favourite person, cuisine, brand etc.

Who is your favourite person?

My wife is the closest person to me.

Who has been your favourite co–star?

For me, it has to be Abhishek Bachchan; had a blast working with him.

The most frequent lie you keep saying?

I won't lie at all, I have never needed to lie even in my life.

What is your favourite stress buster?

I love spending time with my wife it relaxes me, and all my stress is driven away.

What is your favourite cuisine?

I love home-cooked food, especially the one that my wife cooks; the food is yummy, nothing can touch that.

Which is your favourite brand?

I don’t spend on brands much because it cost lots of money. I buy whatever I feel comfortable wearing.

Which is your favourite web – series?

Right now, I would say Crash course as it’s a lovely series to watch and I know that the audience would be engaged in watching it.

Well, the audience is loving Bhanu in the upcoming series as a new character as Shashank Batra.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

