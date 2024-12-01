Exclusive! Abhishek gave one slap; if there was someone else in this situation Samarth would be slapped 4 more times, says Abhishek Kumar’s mother

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 on Colors is one of the most controversial shows on television.

One of the contestants of the show is Abhishek Kumar who has had quite a rollercoaster journey in the house. He has been a part of some major controversies and fights, the recent one being the slapgate incident with Samarth Jurel. Samarth and Abhishek’s ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya provoked him to such an extent that he ended up slapping Samarth post which he was evicted from the show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan get into a heated argument for this shocking reason )

Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek’s mother, who spilled beans about the slap gate incident, his relationship with Isha and her age factor which apparently she uses as per her convenience.

She said, “When Abhishek cries on screen even we cry. Abhishek’s father and I are equally emotional like him. For those who feel Abhishek is violent and aggressive, I would say that unki soch choti hai. When he is targeted simultaneously, he will obviously retaliate. I had told him to stay away from Isha before he entered the house. Isha keeps coming closer to him and blames him for coming close. They keep bullying him and poking him. Isha and Samarth knew Abhishek has phobia and they not only made fun of him but also threw the blanket on him.”

Abhishek’s mother further added, “Abhishek gave one slap but if there was someone else, that person would have given four more slaps.”

TellyChakkar asked Abhishek’s mother if she spoke to Isha when she entered the Bigg Boss house. She expressed, “I did not talk to Isha or anyone. I don’t want to interact with people who are so arrogant, shrewd and misbehaved. They are having fun by showing him down but they do not understand that they are showing how low they can stoop.”

A lot has been spoken about Isha’s age and that she is a young child. Abhishek’s mother has slammed this by saying, “When she talks rudely and anyhow, she is not a small kid? Or when she is romancing, where does the small kid in her go? She is using this as per her convenience. Her parents should also understand this. I feel very proud that he has achieved success at such a young age that too without any godfather.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan get into a heated argument for this shocking reason )

