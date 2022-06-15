EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Khare is all set to enter StarPlus' Pandya Store

Shiva will get saved from the accident, he shall be injured but not dead. Who will save him is the question, are you all excited for the drama?

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:33
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Suman to gather the shattered Pandyas and encourage them to restart Pandya Store

We exclusively broke that Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident, the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has a lost his life. Will the Pandya cope with this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction? Shiva will get saved from the accident, he shall be injured but not dead. Who will save him is the question, are you all excited for the drama?

We exclusively updated that Nayna Ghasaktta has been roped in the show to play Shiva's new love interest's mother. Now the breaking news is that Abhishek Khare also enters the show in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. The villagers have saved Shiva and the episode will soon get unveiled in the show. Are you all excited to see the new family?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandyas plan to transform into servants in Janardhan's house to bring Dev and Rishita back to StarPlus' Pandya Store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Latest Video