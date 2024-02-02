Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar talks about his equation with Ankita Lokhande and reveals that he deserves to win the show

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey is completely from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek and asked him what is his equation with Ankita Lokhande and he spoke about his conversation with Muanwar and if they felt they were built about what they have done.

If not Munawar or You, who do you think should have been the winner of the show ?

Everyone felt that I was more deserving than Muanwar to win the show as I gave more inputs to the show and gave opinions, we both faced similar situations in the house where I took two days to recover and he took much more time. But I feel I was more active than him but I am happy he won. If anyone else would have won then I would surely have felt bad.

Did you and Munawar sit and discuss about the situations you’ll be in and what were the discussions about?

We did speak about it and he wasn’t proud of it. He did regret it and same with me. I regret the things I have done and now what has happened one can’t change it, but one thing we discussed is that this Bigg Boss house has taught us a lot where our private things were made public and we learnt not to repeat those things. We broke down and promised each other to work on our mistakes.

To be honest I have changed a lot. If someone meets me now, no one will know I have anger issues as I have changed. The circumstances in the house make you behave like that. I forgot how to laugh and hence only that side was shown though we did have some fun moments.

What do you have to say about your equation with Ankita Lokhande?

To be honest, Ankita is not a bad person. The reason why we didn’t get along was because we have the same nature, she is over possessive of her loved ones, emotional, hyper so I could relate to her to how she is behaving. As you know all this is normal but still you behave like this. Both Ankita and Vicky are good but now the relation is not there the way it was but I hope so we have all left it behind and we can keep in touch.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek played the game well and he deserved to win the show but he won many hearts.

