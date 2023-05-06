Exclusive! Abhishek Nigam reveals what he would miss from the sets of the show and talks about his upcoming projects

These days, Abhishek Nigam is grabbing headlines for his performance as Ali Baba after he replaced Sheezan Khan. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he would miss about the show and about his upcoming projects.
MUMBAI:Abhishek Nigam is a well-known personality in the television industry, and today he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’, and he was also part of the Bollywood movie ‘Panipat’.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he has replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead in the serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where he is essaying the character of Ali Baba.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he would miss about the show and about his upcoming projects. 

How much are you going to miss the show and your character Ali?

I am going to miss everything about this show and I will miss playing Ali. It will always be special to me.

What is one memorable thing that will always remain with you from the sets of the show?

Every day is special to me as we have done all weird and crazy things. The memories of such are always going to be special to me and will always remain with me forever.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have a lot of hope to work better and not let my fans down. I want to be true to myself. 

Are you only going to do TV or will you accept offers from Bollywood and OTT?

I am open to all projects, be it in Bollywood, OTT or TV. My main motive is good content, character and story. It doesn't matter which medium it belongs to, I will work on my next project with full honesty.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are left heartbroken with the show going off-air and will miss Abhishek Nigam has Ali.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

