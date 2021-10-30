EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Nigam, Tunisha Sharma and Ajay Gehi opens up about Hero - Gayab Mode On going off-air

MUMBAI: A lot of great shows have been launched this year and the viewers have showered all the love and praises for them.

However, some shows were taken off-air surprising the viewers.

Hero - Gayab Mode On is one of them that has been everyone's favourite.

The show stars Abhishek Nigam and Tunisha Sharma in the lead roles.

Hero is a sci-fi show and the makers not only impressed us by the story but also with some great visual experience.

And now, after airing successfully on the small screens for several months, Hero is all set to say goodbye to the small screens today.

As Hero will be airing its last episode today, TellyChakkar got in touch with its star cast who spoke about their memories with the show and much more.

Abhishek who played the lead role of Hero, said, "I don’t even know where to begin as I have so many memories in my heart. I would miss having fun with the entire cast in between the shots, various pranks that we played on one another and mostly, I’ll miss the entire vibe of the set, which was always very energetic and loving. However, now that I will no longer be playing Hero, I am taking a lot of beautiful memories and learnings forward. The show has a special place in my heart, and I will certainly miss every moment spent here. My experience with the show has been amazing, and I have learnt a lot on this journey. I think I have grown beautifully with this character, and Hero will always live within me. I think the show has come a full circle and I will miss coming to the sets and getting into my Hero mode. My fans and viewers have really loved my character and acknowledged my character throughout this journey of Hero - Gayab Mode On. This journey, so far, has been possible only because of all our amazing fans who have always adored us and showered us with unconditional love.”

Tunisha Sharma who plays the role of ACP Aditi said, "Our show Hero - Gayab Mode On has ended on a happy note, and I have learnt a lot while portraying the character of Aditi Jammwal. There are tons of memories to share, and the set members have all become a family to me in this short time. I can't pick and choose one memory, but on the last day of the shoot, we had lots of fun and enjoyed it so much, so that was the best memory so far. I will miss the fun, laughter and enjoyment on the sets for sure. I will miss everybody- The direction team, Aakash, the cameraman, Yogiji, all the cast members who are so talented and fun-loving. Everybody on the show was always humble to me, and they are genuinely very down to earth. I think the credit for Hero- Gayab Mode On goes to the whole team, and I will miss them all."

Meanwhile, Ajay Gehi who plays the role of Shukracharya said, "_My fondest memory from the show is there was so much affection and bonding on the sets with my makeup team and the whole crew. We used to jam in my room, play the tabla and sing songs, my dress department too, we used to play a lot of pranks on each other. The whole team- actors and directors were like a buddy, and it never felt that I was going to work because it was so much fun spending time on the sets. I will miss playing both of my characters, Dr Ayush and Shukracharya. They were poles apart since one was human and another was a mythological character with powers, space and aliens. Both of my characters have become a core part of me, but life has to move on, so I will take on many memories from here."

Hero - Gayab Mode On started airing on the small screens from 7th December 2020.

