EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat opens up on his character in Kaamnaa, shares about his bond with co-stars Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil and much more...

MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens last year and it has been working wonders.

The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story which is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

We have seen how Manav's life turned upside down after Akansha left him and things changed forever.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek who revealed some interesting details about his personal and professional life. She is a very lovely co-actor to work with. I have worked with Manav a long time back. He is a very inspirational person to hang out with. Manav always puts a lot of effort into his work. Sometimes you can get complacent but he is really inspiring. He is a very fun guy, jovial and a great co-actor.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Vaibhav hires a man and wants Akansha to be crazy about him in Sony TV’s Kaamnaa

Tell us about your experience shooting with Chandni Sharma and Manav Gohil.

Chandni is quite new compared to Manav Gohil and some other actors. But she has done a fantastic job with her character. She is very accomplished in terms of being an actor. She is a very fun loving person and everybody loves to be around her. Chandni has a great sense of humour and an amazing personality.

What kind of response do you get on social media for this role?

I am enjoying Manav's character quite a bit and so is the case with the audience also as they see Manav as a very accomplished person in terms of being a great father, husband which he was earlier. He is a very good guy and doesn't seem to falter. People are loving the character and that makes me really happy.

How much are you able to relate to Manav's character in real life?

There are some bits of Manav that I could relate to. I feel I am similar to him as Manav is not a very materialistic person. Those are not the things I am chasing in life. I am someone who chases experiences and happiness in life. Manav is like this and so is me in real life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Akansha acts smart and plans to trap Vaibhav in his own plan