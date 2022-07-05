EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat opens up on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa, shares the kind of response he gets from the viewers, reveals he is not willing to see any changes in Manav's character and much more

Kaamnaa hit the small screens last year and it has been working wonders. The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story which is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.
MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show. 

We have seen how Manav's life turned upside down after Akansha left him and things changed forever. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek who spoke in length about his role in the show and much more. 

Manav's character has evolved a lot with time. How challenging has it gotten for you?

The character has evolved with the story. From being a happy and family person to his wife leaving him. Now he is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with Skashi coming into his life. More than challenges, sometimes the emotions that you portray can get tiring sometimes. When Akansha had left Manav, for a long time there were a lot of emotional scenes. I remember that was the time it was sort of challenging for me because it was really emotionally draining for me. As of now, I am enjoying it as I am back to being light-hearted and fun at times. 

What kind of response do you get on social media for this role?

I have noticed that in Mumbai and other metro cities a lot of people are watching Kaamnaa. They are liking it a lot. I enjoy the response where I go, I see people watching the show. It makes me really happy. I hear the same from other actors also. This is what we wanted. There is so much competition now in the entertainment world and people are taking out time to see our show amid a lot of offering on TV is a big achievement for us. 

A change you really look forward to in Manav's character. 

I don't really see any change or hope for Manav's character because as it is he is a great guy. His personality is very jovial and he is very fun-loving. Manav is always fun and has a good sense of humour. I don't want him to become anything else. Sometimes, the story can move in a direction where Manav can get a little sad about things in his life. I like the way he handles the downfalls in his life.  

