EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek yet again executes a major shootout putting everyone's life in danger in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Abhishek blackmails Sejal and tells her not to reveal the truth to anyone. He plays a game of clues to get Sejal searching for Yohan, while he has trapped Yohan inside a wall. Will Sejal reach in time to save him or fail to do so? Sejal saves Yohan, she finally finds him and when Yohan reveals that there is someone in the house who is attacking her. Later, Yohan breaks Sejal's fast and just when she is about, to tell the truth, Drishti falls from the stairs, and later the doctor reveals that she is pregnant. Drishti does a test and confirms that she is pregnant this brings joy to the family but Sejal is tense for her.

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next?

In the upcoming episode, now the breaking is that there will be a major shootout at Nanda House, Abhishek is part of it and we would see not just Yohan and Sejal but even Drishti and other family members' lives in danger too. Policemen reach there and the shootout turns more serious. Will Yohan and Sejal be able to save the family from this shootout?

