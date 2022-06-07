EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek yet again executes a major shootout putting everyone's life in danger in Colors' Spy Bahu

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next? 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:14
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal decides to move away from Yohan’s life, Yohan eager to express his love for her

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Abhishek blackmails Sejal and tells her not to reveal the truth to anyone. He plays a game of clues to get Sejal searching for Yohan, while he has trapped Yohan inside a wall. Will Sejal reach in time to save him or fail to do so?  Sejal saves Yohan, she finally finds him and when Yohan reveals that there is someone in the house who is attacking her. Later, Yohan breaks Sejal's fast and just when she is about, to tell the truth, Drishti falls from the stairs, and later the doctor reveals that she is pregnant. Drishti does a test and confirms that she is pregnant this brings joy to the family but Sejal is tense for her. 

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next? 

In the upcoming episode, now the breaking is that there will be a major shootout at Nanda House, Abhishek is part of it and we would see not just Yohan and Sejal but even Drishti and other family members' lives in danger too. Policemen reach there and the shootout turns more serious. Will Yohan and Sejal be able to save the family from this shootout? 

Also read: LOVEBIRDS! Yohan pampers Sejal, turns her romantic hairstylist for the day in Colors' Spy Bahu

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates
 

Spy Bahu Sejal Yohan Mystery Drama Colors Sehban Azim Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: OMG! Nima comes to know about Roy’s identity
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Superb! Banni returns to Rathore house to expose Malini
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
MUMBAI: Actress Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry...
Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta’s saree gets spoiled on the sets of the show, and her reaction is epic
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh on performing happy scenes with Nakuul Mehta on-screen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I dearly miss doing those heartwarming scenes with Ram and I hope the viewers get to see us perform such scenes soon once again
MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Latest Video