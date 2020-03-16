EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek's true identity unveils; he is the terrorist that Sejal has been finding in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Sejal smartly takes Yohan's phone and tries to check its contents. As she enters the password, Yohaan sees her with the phone and rushes to snatch it away from her. Soon, Sejal and Yohaan fight to take the phone as Sejal has the phone. Suddenly, the phone slips and falls on the floor. The screen shows Yohan’s selfie from the previous night when he had kissed Sejal. Looking at this, Sejal gets shocked and furious as Yohaan feels very embarrassed.

Sejal gets attacked by Alisha. While Sejal is in her room, Alisha comes from behind and tries to kill her by suffocating her. She suffocates Sejal with a plastic bag but Sejal hits her hard with her elbow. Sejal pretends to be unconscious. Later, she wakes up while the Nanda family is busy with the delegates. Sejal serves Gujarati food to Mr Shah and he feels very happy. When he asks her for an introduction, very confidently she tells him in front of everyone that she is Nanda house’s chhoti bahu, Yohan’s wife.

Now, the breaking news is that Abhishek is the terrorist that Sejal and Yohaan have been finding. Drishti is still unaware of the truth about her husband while she has really fallen for him. What will happen when Drishti will come to know about Abhishek's really plan?

