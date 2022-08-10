Exclusive! Abhiyaan Singh to enter the Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside

MUMBAI :Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani has been the talk of the town way before its release.

The Beyond Dreams Production show is an adaptation of the American TV series The Vampire Diaries. In the show, two rival brothers who are werewolves, fight for love and survival as they fall in love with the same woman while the town prepares to get rid of the hidden werewolves.

As per sources, Abhiyaan Singh is roped in to play the role of young Armaan.

Armaan is the character played by Gashmeer Mahajani.

Talking about Abhiyaan Singh, he is a child actor who is famous for his performance in the Hindi movie, Lakadbaggha that starred Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja, and Milind Soman.

