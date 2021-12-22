EXCLUSIVE! Accher Bharadwaj roped in for Shashi Sumeet Mittal's next on Sony TV 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of shows are in the pipeline on various channels.

Sony TV recently saw two shows being launched titled Kaamnaa and Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

And now, another show is all set to make its way on the small screens soon.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Alka Kaushal roped in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV

We had exclusively reported about popular TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria being roped in for the show.

The show is being bankrolled by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

And now we have learnt that actor Accher Bharadwaj has bagged the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about his character yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Breaking: Vijendra Kumeria to play the male lead in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV