Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year 2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre – production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

As per sources Dance Plus host Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show and if things work out then he would be seen as the participant of the show.

If Raghav's name gets finalized then he would be part of the show and a very strong contestant as he is known for his dancing skills.

Raghav these days is bust with his shooting schedules but no doubt that he will ace this dance reality as he is a great dancer.

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August 1st week and many actors have been approached for the show.

