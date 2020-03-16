Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back with a new season and now there is a buzz that Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:00
Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year  2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

(ALSO READ - Anupama: Must Watch! Anupama shuts Rakhi’s mouth, reminds her of her responsibility of being a Nani)

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre – production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Dance Plus host Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show and if things work out then he would be seen as the participant of the show.

If Raghav's name gets finalized then he would be part of the show and a very strong contestant as he is known for his dancing skills.

Raghav these days is bust with his shooting schedules but no doubt that he will ace this dance reality as he is a great dancer.

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August 1st week  and many actors have been approached for the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Anupama: Must Watch! Anupama shuts Rakhi’s mouth, reminds her of her responsibility of being a Nani)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Kanha ACCIDENTALLY sleeps on the same bed on which Sayuri is sleeping in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav and Gungun to go for a ROMANTIC CANDLE LIGHT dinner post RELOCATING to Mumbai in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Must Read! TMKOC enters top 10 shows , Yeh Hai Chahatein enters top two shows, Superstar Singer 2 sees a raise in TRP ratings , Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, YRKKH, GHKKPM, and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Interesting! Deepika Padukone carries these things in her Rs 22 lakh bag
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most popular and hottest actresses in B-town. Be it her acting skills...
SHOCKING! LEOPARD attacks on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Happiness! Neil to commence a new journey in Birla hospital post Akshara’s exit
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Recent Stories
deepika
Interesting! Deepika Padukone carries these things in her Rs 22 lakh bag
Latest Video