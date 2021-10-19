EXCLUSIVE: Ace Of Space 2 fame Ramiz King to feature in upcoming thriller series – Shantaram!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com is back with an exciting update from the world of television!

A lot is being written about upcoming drama thriller television series based on the novel Shantaram.

The story is an inspiration of a bank robber from Australia who flees the country to India. The series will consist of ten episodes directed by Justin Kurzel and Bharat Nalluri. Steve Lightfoot wrote the script after Eric Warren Singer departed the project as showrunner. It is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios.

The media has already reported that Radhika Apte will star in the series and will play a significant role. Well, we now have information that Ramiz King, who is known for his stint in Ace Of Space 2 has been roped in for the project. He is also a media personality, entrepreneur, producer and an actor.

