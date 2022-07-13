Exclusive! “To act as a drunkard and a careless woman was a challenging part” Anveshi Jain

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anveshi Jain spoke in detail about her web series Tera Chhalaava. She also spoke in detail about the challenging part of playing the character.

Anveshi Jain on her web series Tera Chhalaava

Anveshi Jain says as the title indicates Tera Chhalaava, the show is very intriguing; it is the story of love, drama, suspense, and thriller all in one place. The web series is a mixture of 5 different stories and the name of her story is Gulabo. Talking about her character, she revealed she will be seen playing Rehana who is in love with a young boy, and how this relationship which starts on a sweet note but ends up on an obsessive one and what happens next is something amazingly shown in the web series.

Anveshi Jain on the challenging part of doing this character

Anveshi Jain reveals that it was very difficult to act as a drunkard, and her character Rehana is someone who is very careless, she is someone who is always high on drinks, and always makes fun of people around her, all these traits are different from what she is in real life so it was a challenging part of playing this character.

Anveshi Jain on one myth (Chhalaava) the fans and audience have for her

Anveshi Jain says that the fans and audience think that she is an outgoing person and extrovert but the fact is she is very introverted and she is one such person who is very uncomfortable when she is surrounded by too many people.

