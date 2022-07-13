Exclusive! “To act as a drunkard and a careless woman was a challenging part” Anveshi Jain

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anveshi Jain spoke in detail about her web series Tera Chhalaava. She also spoke in detail about the challenging part of playing the character.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 02:30
Anveshi Jain

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anveshi Jain spoke in detail about her web series Tera Chhalaava. She also spoke in detail about the challenging part of playing the character.  

Anveshi Jain on her web series Tera Chhalaava

Anveshi Jain says as the title indicates Tera Chhalaava, the show is very intriguing; it is the story of love, drama, suspense, and thriller all in one place. The web series is a mixture of 5 different stories and the name of her story is Gulabo. Talking about her character, she revealed she will be seen playing Rehana who is in love with a young boy, and how this relationship which starts on a sweet note but ends up on an obsessive one and what happens next is something amazingly shown in the web series.

Anveshi Jain on the challenging part of doing this character

Anveshi Jain reveals that it was very difficult to act as a drunkard, and her character Rehana is someone who is very careless, she is someone who is always high on drinks, and always makes fun of people around her, all these traits are different from what she is in real life so it was a challenging part of playing this character.

ALSO READ – Zayn Ibad Khan: OTT may be a new door of opportunities, but showbiz isn't easy

Anveshi Jain on one myth (Chhalaava) the fans and audience have for her

Anveshi Jain says that the fans and audience think that she is an outgoing person and extrovert but the fact is she is very introverted and she is one such person who is very uncomfortable when she is surrounded by too many people.

What are your views on the actress Anveshi Jain and her web series, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Ayushi Sharma: Being observant helped me learn the tricks of trade

Sandeepa Dhar SANDEEPA DHAR FANS TERA CHHALAAVA Kabir Sadanand Kavita Kaushik Hungama Play Manish Goplani Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 02:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara's throwback audition video will leave you surprised
MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. ...
INTERESTING! Fanaa's Reem Shaikh and Banni Chow's Ulka Gupta have a GRACEFUL SIMILARITY; Here's what
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Also read:...
Exclusive! “To act as a drunkard and a careless woman was a challenging part” Anveshi Jain
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anveshi Jain spoke in detail about her web series Tera...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! “I have a great bond with Faisu; he is very supportive and also a strong contestant on the show” - Tushar Kalia
MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his...
Daring! Shehnaaz Gill knows how to live life to the fullest, Check out
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with songs like ‘Yeah Baby’, ‘Majhe Di Jatti’ and ‘Yaari’. Later, she was also...
HOTNESS ALERT! Dhanashree Verma Chahal gives us BOSS LADY VIBES in this outfit; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff Hotness! This is how Disha Patani slayed during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns
Latest Video