Exclusive! Actor Afzal Khan to enter Colours show Fanna Ishq Mein Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is a upcoming television show which will premiere on colours which has Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the leading role.

It's an upcoming show that will premiere on colours, the serial is based on the lines of the movie Darr.

The promo is already getting some amazing response from the fans and there are waiting for the release date of the show.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive news with regard to the show. As per sources it seems that actor Afzal Khan as been roped in, for the upcoming romantic thriller.

Not much is known about his character but he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the serial.

This will be the first time when Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh will be sharing screen space together, and the fans are excited to see them together on screen.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is the season 3 of one of the most loved shows Ishq Mein marjawan.

