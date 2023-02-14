Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 21:39
Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

TellyChakkar always brings you the most exciting updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Actor Ajay Trehan is replacing Actor Govind Khatri in the role of Kaka Saheb Dixit in the show Mere Sai

Actor Ajay Trehan has been seen in many Bollywood movies and many popular TV shows!

Are you excited you see Priyamvada on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Actor Upasana RC roped in for Sony TV’s Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi! 

 

Mere Sai Sony TV Krish Chauhan Abhikalp Gadgekar Kishori Godbole Tushar Dalvi Vaibhav Mangle Dashami Creations Manoj Kolhatkar TellyChakka AhilyabaiTV news exclusive Ajay Trehan Govind Khatri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 21:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
MUMBAI:Sandiip has been churning out a lot of content these days and he speaks on his latest ' Lag Jaa Galey' and more...
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI :StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one of the...
Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
"Combination of people involved in the show makes its very special" Chaitanya Sharma
MUMBAI :Actor Chaitanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, he is...
"The 90s setup will definitely give the fans a nostalgiai feel" Adhaar Khurana
MUMBAI:Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Adhaar Khurana has been a winning the hearts of the...
Recent Stories
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day some of the wittiest answer
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an empl
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an employee of influential network houses! READ THE EXPOSE HERE!
On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?
On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash that would shock you
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash which is sure to leave you stunned, check out