Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

As per sources Actor Ajay Trehan is replacing Actor Govind Khatri in the role of Kaka Saheb Dixit in the show Mere Sai

Actor Ajay Trehan has been seen in many Bollywood movies and many popular TV shows!

