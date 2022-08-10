Exclusive! Actor and model Nidhi Punmiya to appear in a cameo role in Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s exit from the show has disheartened the fans. Since then, there are news floating around that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are all going to quit the show and the show is going to take a major leap.

The details are still unknown, but fans are waiting to find out.

In the meanwhile, the show going through a lot of twists and turns and TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update for you.

As per sources, actor and model Nidhi Punmiya will make a cameo appearance in the show.

Nidhi is the winner of Mrs. India 2021-22 and has appeared in many TVCs and interesting projects. She has been at the receiving end of multiple awards as well.

It will be interesting to see what her role is going to be like.

