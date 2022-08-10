Exclusive! Actor and Model Nidhi Punmiya to appear in a cameo role in Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikeyy Pyaar Meiin!

There has been big news that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora are all going to quit the show and the show is going to take a major leap.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 15:45
Ghum Hai Kisikeyy Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

And with Harshad Arora playing the role of Satya and the twist of Sai and Satya getting married.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Satya and Virat drunk in a car, Sai gets a call with bad news

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s exit from the show has disheartened the fans and since then there has been big news that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora are all going to quit the show and the show is going to take a major leap.

The details of which are still unknown, but fans are waiting to find out.

In the meanwhile the show going through a lot of twists and turns and TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update for you.

As per sources, Actor and model, Nidhi Punmiya will make a cameo appearance in the show.

Nidhi is the winner of Mrs. India 2021-22 and has appeared in many TVCs and interesting projects. She has been at the receiving end of multiple awards as well.

It will be interesting to see what her role is going to be like.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  WOW! Check out This BTS clip from an upcoming DANCE sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 

    

 

Nidhi Punmiya Tanmay Rishi Vinayak Vinnu GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi Tanmay Rishi shows Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
“It has been a stroke of luck”, says Wamiqa Gabbi, on being a part of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Chennai
MUMBAI :The Indian adaptations of the Modern Love franchise, based in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai have been widely...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! Satya and Virat get drunk, Sai overhears?
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Beautiful! Check out some pictures of the dreamy décor at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement
MUMBAI : Also read:...
Exclusive! Actor and Model Nidhi Punmiya to appear in a cameo role in Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikeyy Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot...
Sad! Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away; his last post before passing away goes viral
MUMBAI :   The TV industry mourns the loss of another great actor- Nitesh Pandey.Also read:...
Junooniyat: Emotional Twist! Jordan saves Ellahi’s father and she decides to forgive him!
MUMBAI :Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Recent Stories
parineeti
Beautiful! Check out some pictures of the dreamy décor at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nitesh Pandey
Sad! Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away; his last post before passing away goes viral
Diyaa Mahan
Exclusive! Diyaa Mahan to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
Vijayendra Kumeria
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more
Nitesh
Must Read! From Nitesh Pandey to Tunisha Sharma; Actors with ongoing characters on shows who passed away suddenly!
NITESH PANDEY
Must Read! Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in his hotel room; the investigation is on and the police questions hotel staff and people close to him
actors who she was close too
Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them