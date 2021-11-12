EXCLUSIVE! Actor Dev Singh BAGS Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

Also read: Pathetic! Imlie: Malini makes Aditya feel guilty

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is Dev Singh will be seen in Zee Tv's Upcoming show Agar Tum Na Hote, in an interesting role. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

It will be interesting to see what character will the actor portray in the show.

Also read: REVIEW! A caring nurse and an unpredictable patient ... Zee TV's upcoming show Aggar Tum Na Hote promises to bring a fairytale love story

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com