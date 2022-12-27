Exclusive Actor Farman Haider shares his thought about Tunisha Sharma’s demise, saying, “ I thought she was she was very pretty. I had never met, and we had never spoken but whatever I had seen through social media “!

MUMBAI : The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room.

The news had shocked the TV industry to its core and no one can wrap their head around the fact that a young and promising actor would be gone this soon.

Tunisha’s last rites were held today and friends and colleagues reached to pay their respects. There was not a single dry eye in the house and it was heartbreaking to see the family in this condition. While condolences have been pouring in from everywhere, Actors in the industry have absolutely been stunned by this news.

TellyChakkar recently spoke to Farman Haider, who plays the role of Nityam on the show, Saavi ki Safari, and while talking about love and the kind of character he would like to play, he also shared a thought about the tragic passing of Tunisha, under the alleged speculations that she committed suicide because of heartbreak. While our conversation was related to art and roles, given the fact impact that the tragedy has had on the minds of the people, the case did come to the mind of the actor

We asked him about the kind of role that has imprinted on him and that he would like to play, to which he said, he would like to play the role of Devdas but he would change the tragic end and he said that love stories don’t have to end with tragedies.

And further continuing he said, “Even the whole Tunisha Case that has transpired, I was so depressed and I kept thinking why she would do this, I thought she was she was very pretty. I had never met, and we had never spoken but whatever I had seen through social media or from whatever my friend who worked on the show told me, I thought she was very nice. And I want people to understand that love is precious but so is life, and think about your life, your parents, do it for them, live for them. And I hope that the notion that love stories have to end with tragedies goes away because it does not have to”.

Farman Haider is an Indian actor. He is best known for his role as Nityam in Colors TV's Show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' and Samar in Dangal TV's Show 'Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'. Farman has appeared in several TV Shows including 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Vighnaharta Ganesha', 'Perfect Pati', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi'. He has also appeared in web series including 'Mirzapur', and 'Gandii Baat 5'.

