Exclusive! Actor Gaurav Mukesh roped in for SoBo Films' next for Star Plus

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment. Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 23:04
Gaurav

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actor Gaurav Mukesh has been roped in for the show. 

He will be playing the role of the hero's brother in the serial. 

Actor Gaurav Mukesh known for his performance in Suhani Si Ek Ladki. The show also starred Rajshri Rani in the lead role. He was also later seen in Star Plus' Imlie. 

The show will be airing on Star Plus. 

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

How excited are you to watch Gaurav Mukesh in a new project?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


    
 

Debattama Saha Shivangi Khedkar sobo films productions Star Plus Television Gaurav Mukesh TellyChakkar
